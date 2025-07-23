Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.63 per share, with a total value of $59,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,090.09. This represents a 5.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

