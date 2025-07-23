EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in EQT were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

