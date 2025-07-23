ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESAB. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE ESAB opened at $131.23 on Monday. ESAB has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ESAB by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ESAB by 1,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

