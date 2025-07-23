Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,588,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after buying an additional 720,572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 11,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,987,000 after buying an additional 276,266 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 14,518.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,882,000 after buying an additional 188,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 31,899.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after buying an additional 173,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of EG stock opened at $336.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $362.00 target price on Everest Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

