Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 13% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). Approximately 5,723,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

In related news, insider Per Widerström acquired 68,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,237.32 ($50,341.11). Also, insider Sean Wilkins bought 101,652 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £50,826 ($68,711.64). Insiders bought a total of 202,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.04. The company has a market cap of £309.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

