Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 13% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). Approximately 5,723,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.83).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVOK
Insider Activity at Evoke
Evoke Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.04. The company has a market cap of £309.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.84.
Evoke Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.