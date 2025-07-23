Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOKGet Free Report) shares shot up 13% during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). 5,723,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evoke news, insider Sean Wilkins acquired 31,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £17,095.86 ($23,111.88). Also, insider Per Widerström acquired 68,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,237.32 ($50,341.11). Over the last three months, insiders bought 202,269 shares of company stock worth $10,515,918. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Trading Up 13.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £309.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.04.

Evoke Company Profile

