Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,780 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDV. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDV opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $422.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.