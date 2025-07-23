Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBCV. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FBCV opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

