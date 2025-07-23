First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

