First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 591.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.73.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $179.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

