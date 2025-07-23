Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.48.

Shares of FTNT opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

