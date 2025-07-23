FTI Consulting (FCN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $928.38 million for the quarter.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $15,802,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

