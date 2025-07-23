Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.56.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.29 and a 12 month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

