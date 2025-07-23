GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Holdings Lessened by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.88.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $549.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.30 and a 200-day moving average of $398.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $581.27.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

