German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 490,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 78,482 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 54,199 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,748,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,673 shares in the company, valued at $461,667.15. This trade represents a 17.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,785 shares of company stock worth $112,078. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GABC opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

