German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.59. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,667.15. The trade was a 17.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $112,078. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

