Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of Globant and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Globant Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $89.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Globant has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Globant by 194.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Globant by 186.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.