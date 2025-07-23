HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in HP were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after acquiring an additional 579,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HP by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after buying an additional 1,755,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,351,000 after buying an additional 643,192 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $229,320,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

