IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 81.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in IDEX by 63.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IDEX by 970.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

IEX stock opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.37 and a 200-day moving average of $187.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.01%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

