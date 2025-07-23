IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after purchasing an additional 414,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $412,258,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $532.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $549.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

