IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

HYDB stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

