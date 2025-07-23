IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.