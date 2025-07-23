IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 8,627 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12,150.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $98,449.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,362. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.2%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $245.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.