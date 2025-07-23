IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,174 Shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,174 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of FLRG opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $237.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $36.19.
About Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF
The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
