Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 371,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 73.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,990. This trade represents a 87.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,434 shares of company stock worth $44,577,115. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Stock Up 2.8%

ITGR stock opened at $114.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Integer Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.