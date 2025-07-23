Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RSPG stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $421.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.