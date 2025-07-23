Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GRPM stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $89.15 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $467.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average is $107.43.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.