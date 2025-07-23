Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.