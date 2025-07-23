iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.84. Approximately 276,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 219,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares AAA CLO Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
