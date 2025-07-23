iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.84. Approximately 276,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 219,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares AAA CLO Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOA. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 143,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the first quarter worth $297,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter worth $524,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

