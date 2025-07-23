iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,838 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of IBB opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.