iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after acquiring an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

