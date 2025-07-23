iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $153.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.25. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $116.99 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

