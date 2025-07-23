iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

