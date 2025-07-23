iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

