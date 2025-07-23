iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

