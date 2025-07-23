iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after buying an additional 80,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

