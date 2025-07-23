iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,510,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

