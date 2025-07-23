Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,961 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,389,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,812,000 after acquiring an additional 489,873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $17,826,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,247,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 57.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

