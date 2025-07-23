James G. Castellano Sells 43,994 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $2,726,748.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,463.24. The trade was a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Core & Main's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,580,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,055,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,041,000 after purchasing an additional 358,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,926,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,722,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,835,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,328,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 923,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

