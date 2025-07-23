Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,411 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Kura Sushi USA worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $73,965 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kura Sushi USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kura Sushi USA

About Kura Sushi USA

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.