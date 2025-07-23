Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.3%

MAA stock opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.19. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

