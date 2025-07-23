Jennison Associates LLC Buys 12,835 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after buying an additional 205,562 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 580,323 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after buying an additional 269,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $68,682.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 371,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,846.99. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $270,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.