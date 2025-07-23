Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $166.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.94. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $192.01.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.52 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

