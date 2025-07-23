Jennison Associates LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,096,394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

