Jennison Associates LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,791 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.