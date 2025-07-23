Jennison Associates LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ANF opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $172.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

