Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 6.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,127,941.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,732.98. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $457,701.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,087.38. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.65 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

