Jennison Associates LLC Invests $541,000 in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,294,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,632,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $74,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after buying an additional 2,687,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,116. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.