Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CBIZ by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBZ stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $838.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

