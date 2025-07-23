Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 995,586 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 438,388 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 3,749.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 424,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 413,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 382,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS during the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Stock Performance

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -198.95 and a beta of 1.06.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a negative return on equity of 188.26% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.